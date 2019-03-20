JSerra takes back No. 1 spot in Super 25 after winning winter girls soccer championship

USA Today Sports

We have a new No. 1 team in the girls winter soccer Super 25 rankings.

Rather, we have an old team resuming its spot on the throne.

JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), which was the top team in Weeks 2 and 3, took back the top spot after winning the championship. The Lions finished their season 22-0-3.

FULL RANKINGS: Girls winter soccer Super 25

Meanwhile, Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) suffered its first loss of the season.

Archbishop McCarthy (25-1) dropped all the way to No. 7 after losing the championship to Montverde Academy (Fla.) Montverde moved up to the No. 2 spot after previously being No. 3.

Los Alamitos (Calif.), which lost to JSerra in the championship, came in at No. 4 overall. The team finished 28-2-4.

Elsewhere in the Super 25, Saint Scholastica (Covington, La.), Mote Vista (Danville, Calif.), Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) won their respective championships.

