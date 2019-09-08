Star power forward JT Thor announces top five schools

JT Thor, who was part of the 2021 Chosen 25 but reclassified to the class of 2020 in August, has announced his top five schools.

The star power forward tweeted a video Friday night showing the teams at which he is considering playing college basketball.

They are Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

Thor played the last two seasons at Huntington Prep (West Virginia) and will play basketball at Norcross (Georgia) this year.

With the Boo Williams Nike EYBL team this summer, Thor averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 27 minutes per game over eight games. He made four of 13 3-point attempts.

Thor was ranked as the No. 15 player in the class of 2021 before moving back to the class of 2020, which was his original class.

Of the five teams Thor is considering, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA have commits in the 2020 class.

Kentucky has commitments from five-star shooting guard BJ Boston Jr. and four-star small forward Cam’Ron Fletcher.

Oklahoma State has one from three-star point guard Davonte Davis.

UCLA got the commitment of five-star point guard Daishen Nix in August.