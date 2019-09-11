Judge in Brock Turner rape case, Aaron Persky, now a high school tennis coach

In an interesting development, the California judge who presided over the infamous Brock Turner rape case on the Stanford campus is now a high school tennis coach.

Aaron Persky, who sentenced Turner to just six months in prison after being convicted of sexual assault, is currently the new junior varsity girls tennis coach at Lynbrook (Calif.) High School. The move comes less than two years after Persky was recalled by California voters, the first judge to be recalled in the state of California in more than 85 years.

Persky is most recognized for his role in the sentencing of Turner, a Stanford swimmer who was convicted of felonious sexual assault in Persky’s courtroom but was sentenced to just six months in prison. He eventually served just three months before being released to three years of probation which are due to expire this year. He will still have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Lynbrook officials confirmed that Persky had been hired, though they also later released a statement indicating that the district held a meeting with parents of both the girls varsity and junior varsity tennis teams to discuss the new coach’s background.

The school district announced at the end of its statement that it could not comment further on Persky’s status as it was, “an ongoing personnel matter.”

Chanel Miller, Turner’s victim, recently stepped forward to identify herself ahead of a memoir which is scheduled to be published later in September.