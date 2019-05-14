No. 1 WR Julian Fleming has a top five and commitment date; where will he go?

Julian Fleming, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2020 class, is set to announce his future.

Which school will receive the services of the best wideout in the country?

Fleming announced over Twitter that he will commit to his future football program on May 31. He posted a graphic with his top five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Offensive Second Team

The Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pa.) receiver is an outstanding playmaker with a wide catch radius who can make grabs over his head, one-handed and leaping over defenders. What really stands out, though, is his speed. Fleming routinely outraces defenders and has the ability to escape into open space.

Fleming was named the 2018 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. He amassed 78 receptions for 1,510 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also played defense, intercepting four passes and returning three of them for touchdowns.

With Fleming on both sides of the ball, Southern Columbia went 16-0 and won its third championship in the last four years.

Fleming is already second in Pennsylvania history for career touchdown receptions.

Will he choose to stay in-state and join the Nittany Lions? Or is one of the other football powerhouses in Fleming’s top five calling his name?