Ohio State commit Julian Fleming becomes first Pennsylvania player to reach 5,000 receiving yards

Ohio State commit Julian Fleming becomes first Pennsylvania player to reach 5,000 receiving yards

Ohio State commit Julian Fleming becomes first Pennsylvania player to reach 5,000 receiving yards

By October 27, 2019

Julian Fleming has reached another milestone.

Just weeks after being moved to the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s 2020 player rankings, the Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvnia) wide receiver became the first player in state history to reach the 5,000 receiving yard mark in a career, according to the Daily Item.

He did so as part of a 150-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance on Friday in Southern Columbia’s 49-6 win over Danville (Pennsylvania).

Fleming became the all-time Pennsylvania leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in late September, according to Penn Live.

Southern Columbia has now won 81 straight regular-season games, a state record.

After the season ends, Fleming will play one more high school game in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Once his illustrious high school career a comes to a close, he will be headed to Ohio State.

