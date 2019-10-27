Ohio State commit Julian Fleming becomes first Pennsylvania player to reach 5,000 receiving yards

Julian Fleming has reached another milestone.

Just weeks after being moved to the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s 2020 player rankings, the Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvnia) wide receiver became the first player in state history to reach the 5,000 receiving yard mark in a career, according to the Daily Item.

He did so as part of a 150-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance on Friday in Southern Columbia’s 49-6 win over Danville (Pennsylvania).

Fleming became the all-time Pennsylvania leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in late September, according to Penn Live.

Southern Columbia has now won 81 straight regular-season games, a state record.

After the season ends, Fleming will play one more high school game in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Once his illustrious high school career a comes to a close, he will be headed to Ohio State.