Julian Newman takes on Floyd Mayweather at Celebrity Pro-Bowl Showdown

“Where Floyd at, man?”

Julian Newman is just 17, but he’s not afraid to call out boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The two took part in the 2019 Celebrity Pro-Bowl Showdown basketball game at University of Central Florida in Orlando over the weekend, and Newman was ready to show off his skill set against one of the best athletes in the world.

He proved himself capable, too, crossing Mayweather over on the left side of the court and then draining a floater. At another point, he got to the basket and attempted a spin move on the boxer. Though Mayweather kept up with him, Newman was able to make the difficult layup.

But Mayweather doesn’t go down easy. He posted up the youngster and made a layup through contact.

As you can see, that’s a nontraditional post matchup. Mayweather is listed at 5-foot-8 and Newman 5-foot-7, both of which is much shorter than the average post player.

But Mayweather’s finely tuned strength from years of boxing makes it an advantageous play call.

Newman, a junior at Downey Christian School (Orlando, Fla.), is averaging  32.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, according to MaxPreps.

