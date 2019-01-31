USA Today Sports

Five-star Hannah Gusters officially ineligible after transfer to Irving MacArthur

Girls Basketball

Hannah Gusters is one of the nation’s top junior girls basketball prospects. Now, she knows for certain that she almost certainly won’t play high school basketball again until she’s a senior.

Gusters was initially ruled ineligible when she transferred from Duncanville — where the Texas native spent her first two seasons — to Irving MacArthur, where she was slated to play alongside fellow uber recruit Sarah Andrews.

After that initial ruling, Gusters appealed, but her ineligibility was upheld by a 7-0 vote by the District Executive Committee, which decided that she had transferred primarily for athletic purposes.

As noted by the Dallas Morning News, there is still a Hail Mary last chance for Gusters to overturn the decision against her via an appeal to the state-level UIL Executive Committee. A UIL decision in her favor would presumably reinstate Gusters before the end of the regular season, which would give MacArthur a powerful weapon heading into the state tournament.

If not? Andrews and her other future teammates will have to wait until next year to integrate a versatile, overpowering post who can run the floor as well as any player in the land.

