Just two players scheduled to commit at Under Armour All-America Game

By: Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports | January 2, 2019
Two players will announce their college choices during Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2), down from four in 2018 and even more in prior years.
Here are the two players and their finalists.
MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game
(Note: Arjei Henderson, the four-star WR from Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas, was previously scheduled to commit at the game, but that decision has been postponed to National Signing Day on February 6.)
- Shammond Cooper, Trinity Catholic School (St. Louis, Mo.), LB. Cooper is a four-star inside linebacker who has ties to Illinois, where his high school quarterback and former high school coach have pitched up. But that doesn’t mean Cooper will definitely land with the Illini; his other finalists include: Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and late-charger Florida State.
- Tre-Mon Morris-Brash, St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.), DE. Morris-Brash, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker on the defensive line, is reportedly down to Oklahoma and a pair of less usual contenders: Wake Forest and UCF. Competing in the Knights’ backyard, there could be plenty of local interest and excitement if he picks a black and gold hat Thursday.
