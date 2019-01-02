Just two players scheduled to commit at Under Armour All-America Game

Two players will announce their college choices during Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2), down from four in 2018 and even more in prior years.

Here are the two players and their finalists.

(Note: Arjei Henderson, the four-star WR from Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas, was previously scheduled to commit at the game, but that decision has been postponed to National Signing Day on February 6.)