WATCH: Chosen 25 LB Justin Flowe executes picture-perfect 585-lb squat

First things first: Justin Flowe is an athletic freak.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound Californian, Flowe — who checks in at No. 9 on the newly released Chosen 25 Class of 2020 football rankings — has overwhelming strength and elite agility, making him an absolute nightmare for opposing offensive lines. Is he sitting stout to stop the run? Is he rushing the passer? Either way, he’s already in their head.

Now we know how he gets some of that strength: By completely picturesque squats of nearly 600 pounds, as you can see below.

Keep in mind: This is a high school rising senior completing a max workout rep more traditionally seen by an NFL defensive lineman. He’s a teenager.

Whether all of Flowe’s prodigious skills transfer over smoothly to the next level remains to be seen. One thing will: His skills in the weight room.