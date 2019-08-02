Chosen 25 LB Justin Flowe announces top four schools

Incoming senior Justin Flowe is one of the premier players in the nation.

Rankings on him differ slightly, with Rivals listing him as the No. 2 player in the class, 247Sports at No. 6 and ESPN and the Chosen 25 at No. 9. But no matter how you stack it up, there’s a consensus on Flowe: He’s a game-changer.

There are four programs still in the running for him.

On Friday, Flowe announced his top four schools on Twitter: Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Oregon.

That’s just one Pac-12 school and none from California competing for his services against big dogs in the east.

Top 4.. (No Order)

Respect my Decision🖤

No interviews.. pic.twitter.com/yAAdW7SFBM — Justin Flowe (@justin_flowe) August 2, 2019

As a junior, Flowe was named to the ALL-USA First Team Defense after racking up 145 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and blocking two field goals for Upland (California).

He helped the Scots go 12-3.

Entering senior year, he’ll turn his focus to just those four universities as he works to win this year’s championship.

Clemson already has six five-star commits and is on pace to be a historically great recruiting class. Flowe, who visited last weekend, could bump it into that echelon.

Oregon is a school that recruits California kids well, including last year’s ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year Kayvon Thibodeaux. Flowe has been to the school, tweeting he made an unofficial visit in April.

Flowe visited Miami in April and told 247Sports it was a school he had “always wanted to check out since I was a kid.” Currently the No. 8 recruiting class, Miami has a five-star running back and top-100 defensive end Chantz Williams committed. Flowe would provide an elite weapon at linebacker.

Georgia has a chance to land another dominant linebacker after enrolling Chosen 25 ILB Nakobe Dean last cycle and getting a commitment from Chosen 25 OLB Mekhail Sherman this. Imagine those two with Flowe – that’s as formidable of a linebacker trio as any. Additionally, Georgia would get two of the best California prospects in Flowe and and 2020 Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton.