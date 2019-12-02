Justin Flowe named top high school linebacker, wins Butkus Award

Chosen 25 linebacker Justin Flowe, one of the top defensive high school football players in the country, has joined elite company.

Flowe was named the recipient of the Butkus Award given to the top high school linebacker each year.

The Upland (California) High School five-star player had 135 tackles and 12 sacks this season, according to the Butkus Award committee in a press release announcing the winner. Over his four-year high school career, Flowe had 446 tackles and 26 sacks.

He was named the winner over the other finalists including Mekhail Sherman of St. Johns College High School (Washington, DC), Antoine Sampah of Woodbridge (Virginia), Jordan Botelho of Saint Louis School (Honolulu) and Jackson Bratton of Muscle Shoals (Alabama).

“Flowe is a special athlete with excellent speed, striking ability, instincts, tackling range and cover skill,” the Butkus committee said in the press release. “He is a disruptive force and impact player in one of the most competitive and talented areas for prep football in the country.”

Flowe, ranked the No. 9 player in the Chosen 25, has 39 college offers, according to 247Sports. His top four schools are Georgia, Clemson, Oregon and Miami.

He will take part in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4.