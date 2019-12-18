Justin Flowe joins Noah Sewell as five-star Oregon inside linebacker commits

Oregon already had a strong piece at inside linebacker with the November commitment of Noah Sewell.

With the addition of Justin Flowe on Early Signing Day, the Ducks now have the two top-rated inside linebackers in the country.

They’re just piling onto last year’s class that was highlighted by 2018 ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year and 2019 Pac-12 Football Freshman Defensive Player of the Year Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Flowe played a role in all three phases of the game this season. On defense, he had 123 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks with five forced fumbles. On special teams, he blocked a punt and a field goal. On offense, he carried the ball 23 times for 238 yards and five touchdowns.

Ranked No. 4 in the Chosen 25, Flowe is now the second-highest-ranked Oregon commit of all time, behind only Thibodeaux, according to OregonLive.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete chose the Ducks over finalists Clemson, Miami and USC.

Sewell, who missed time early in the season, finished the year with 103 tackles, 12 TFLs and 4 sacks in just 10 games. On offense, he had 968 total yards and 16 touchdowns.

He is the No. 9 all-time Oregon commit, according to OregonLive.

Oregon won the Pac-12 championship, earning a trip to the Rose Bowl, and is No. 6 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll. With Flowe and Sewell coming aboard to beef up the defense, the Ducks are gearing up for a run at the College Football Playoff in the near future.