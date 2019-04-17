No. 1 2020 linebacker Justin Flowe announces top 12 schools

Justin Flowe, the top linebacker in the 2020 class and 247Sports’ No. 3 player in the country, announced his top 12 schools over Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Flowe, who plays for Upland (Calif), included Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Arizona State, USC, Alabama and Oklahoma in the group.

Whichever team he chooses will get the services of an athlete who has already proven himself as one of the hardest hitters in the country. Flowe was an ALL-USA First Team Defense member in 2018, made the California First Team as a junior and Second Team as a sophomore.

Want more evidence? Flowe routinely makes hits like this.

..Top 12🖤† | The CountDown | “ May the Lord Heavenly Father Guide me “ pic.twitter.com/9j9u3RyIqE — Justin Flowe (@justin_flowe) April 16, 2019

Last season, Flowe accumulated 145 total tackles — 17 for loss — five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He also blocked two field goals.

This comes after his sophomore year of 119 tackles, nine TFLs, six sacks and five passes defended.