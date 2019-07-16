JV high school baseball coach killed in hit and run accident on Long Island, driver admitted to using suboxone

A Long Island junior varsity baseball coach was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident, leading to charges against a local driver, per New York City CBS affiliate WCBS.

Michael McDermott, a 37-year-old baseball coach at Kings Park (N.Y.) High School, and middle school soccer coach and gym teacher at William T. Rogers Middle School (Kings Park, N.Y.), was struck and killed by a driver when he was out running in the early afternoon on Sunday. He leaves a wife and three children in Smithtown, where he lived.

His former athletes remembered the coach Monday night with a ceremony in the team’s dugout, where players wrote his name and memorable quotes they learned from him on a visible beam to keep him top of mind.

“When I saw the dugout, I was like, this is real, this is an actual thing that’s happening, and it’s very, very upsetting,” Jason Forneiro, a Kings Park senior, told WCBS.

A 32-year-old man named Keith Clancy was arrested shortly after the accident with a smashed windshield. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also previously was arrested for DUI for an incident in 2015, per WCBS.

News12 Long Island reported that the prosecutor assigned to the Clancy case indicated it’s likely the charges against him will be upgraded to homicide. The reason for the upgraded charge again appears to be a potential DUI incident, with the Suffolk Times reporting that Clancy admitted to using suboxone, a prescription drug used in the recovery from more powerful opioids, the night before the crash. Detectives on the scene when he was arrested 20 miles from the site of the accident reported Clancy had, “poor balance, low blood pressure and bloodshot and glassy eyes,” per the prosecution at his initial court hearing Monday.

Clancy is currently being held on $500,000 bond before another scheduled appearance Friday.

According to Kings Park School District officials, the school had extra guidance counselors available for any students who wished to talk about their feelings of grief related to McDermott’s death.