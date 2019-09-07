Kaedric Cobbs voted Super 25 Football Top Star for Week 2

Kaedric Cobbs was instrumental in Guyer (Denton, Texas) taking down then-No. 22 Aledo (Texas) in a 60-57 game.

How good was he? He had 216 yards rushing, but what might have been even more impressive was his six two-point conversions.

Cobbs, who scored 24 points in the game (two touchdowns to go with the conversions, was voted the Week 2 Super 25 Top Star.

He finished with 27,518 votes, which was 43.82% of the final tally.

FULL VOTE: Week 2 Super 25 Football Top Star

In second place was Dae Dae Hunter of Chandler (Arizona). He looks like the next great rusher at a school that has had a 2,000-yard single-season rusher in each of the last three seasons.

On just nine carries, Hunter rushed for 144 yards and five touchdowns to help Chandler get the win.

He finished with 24,204 votes, 38.54% of the final tally.

The third-place finisher was LaFayette Gurvin Jr. of Grayson (Georgia). He had 181 rushing yards and 65 receivnig yards to go with two touchdowns.

Gurvin finished with 5,776 votes, which was 9.2% of the poll.