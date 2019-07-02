Kentucky adds ex-Michigan WR commit Kalil Branham to 2020 recruiting class

LEXINGTON – Mark Stoops and company have found another offensive playmaker for the 2020 Kentucky football recruiting class.

Ohio prep wide receiver Kalil Branham, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and a former Michigan commitment, pledged his future to Kentucky on Monday.

Branham picked the Wildcats over reported offers from Michigan, Louisville, Indiana, Cincinnati, Kansas, Boston College, Wake Forest and others. He is the fourth wide receiver to commit to UK’s 2020 class in the last two weeks, following Butler’s Jordan Watkins, Male’s Izayah Cummings and Michigan native Earnest Sanders.

Branham first committed to Michigan in June 2018 but announced he was reopening his recruitment in April after Wolverines assistant coach Al Washington, his lead recruiter, left Michigan for a job at Ohio State. Branham, an Ohio native who attends Northland High School (Columbus, Ohio), has yet to receive a scholarship offer from the hometown Buckeyes.

In his commitment video posted to Twitter, Branham said he was ostracized by classmates and others in Columbus after initially committing to Michigan.

Kentucky would send him encouragement and “hand-written mail almost every day,” Branham said in the video. He went with the Wildcats.

My Commitment

Thank you to the ones who gave me opportunity and Prayer. The ones that gave me their time. Please watch my commitment video. pic.twitter.com/ENquLMJg7C — Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) July 1, 2019

247Sports ranks Branham as the No. 9 recruit in Ohio. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN.

Of Kentucky’s 12 commitments in its 2020 class, nine are projected to play offense in college. In addition to the four wide receivers, UK holds pledges from Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen, Christian Academy offensive tackle John Young, Alabama prep offensive lineman Joshua Jones and Ohio prep running backs Jutahn McClain and Torrance Davis.

Branham is the fifth UK 2020 commitment rated as at least a four-star prospect by one of the major services, joining Allen, Young, McClain and five-star Michigan prep defensive lineman Justin Rogers in that group.

There could be further good news on the horizon for Kentucky’s 2020 class following Branham’s commitment.

Former UK commitment Richie Leonard, a three-star offensive lineman from Florida, is set to announce his choice on Friday. He is still considering UK in addition to Tennessee, Florida and Florida State. Four-star Florida prep defensive end Samuel Anaele, a top-100 recruit in the class according to Rivals, decommitted from Miami over the weekend after taking an official visit to Lexington earlier in June. Four-star Georgia prep linebacker Romello Height included UK in his top four alongside Florida, Miami and Georgia Tech Monday and is reported to be nearing a decision.