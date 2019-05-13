Kansas City Chiefs sign Aurora shooting survivor Zack Golditch

Former CSU football player and Aurora theater shooting survivor Zack Golditch was signed Monday by the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL team announced.

Golditch, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle, was on the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster for the final eight games last season and played in two. Golditch was waived by the Cardinals last week.

The graduate of Gateway High School (Aurora, Colo.) was originally signed last summer as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers and also spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers before joining the Cardinals midway through his rookie season.

Golditch still has a scar on his neck from where he was hit by a bullet that came through the wall from an adjoining theater in a mass shooting July 20, 2012, at the Century 16 Movie Theater in Aurora. Twelve people were killed in the shooting, and 70 others, including Golditch, were injured.

Golditch was a three-year starter at Gateway and played on both the offensive and defensive line. He was named the team MVP, according to his Colorado State bio, and also lettered three times in track and field.

He was also a three-year starter on the Colorado State offensive line, playing both guard and tackle. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors as a senior in 2017.