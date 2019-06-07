Bobby Witt Jr. leads team to state semifinal win three days after being selected No. 2 overall by Royals

ROUND ROCK — It’s been quite the week for Bobby Witt Jr., and he still has a chance to add more icing on the cake.

The Kansas City Royals drafted the Colleyville Heritage standout with the No. 2 overall pick in Monday’s MLB draft, three days before the Panthers took on Corsicana in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Witt played a key part in making sure his draft selection wasn’t the week’s only highlight.

The senior scored both runs — wreaking havoc on the basepaths — in a 2-1 victory Thursday to send Heritage to its first state championship game. Witt also sealed the win with a three-out save, striking out two in a near-perfect seventh inning.

“Right after the draft, it was a super exciting moment. I’ll never forget that, ever,” Witt said. “The day after, I just kind of flipped a switch. Now it’s time to go win a state championship.

“We got one done, and now we’ve got to go out there and compete Saturday.”

Witt showed a little of everything Thursday that made him a top draft selection. The senior went 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk, stole two bases and had a pair of assists from his shortstop position.

“I do whatever I can just to try to help the team as much as possible,” Witt said.

What he can do is a lot.