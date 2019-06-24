Kansas lands elite 2022 SG Tre White

Kansas has had a few big misses on the recruiting trail recently, but if its start to the 2022 class is any indication of what’s to come the Jayhawks could be more than making up ground.

Washington High School (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) shooting guard Tre White committed to Kansas Sunday night, picking the Jayhawks over Illinois, Texas Tech and Auburn, among others.

The best part?

White committed to Kansas without visiting the campus.

The Jayhawks were the first school to reach out and offer White, which ended up being a key factor in his decision.

The talented guard transferred to Washington from Little Elm (Texas) High School in February. He is running with Mac Irvin Fire (Illinois) in the Nike EYBL this summer.

