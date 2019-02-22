Karsten Windlan of Carmel (Ind.) claims Top Star of the Week

On Feb. 15 of this year, Karsten Windlan helped his team, Carmel (Ind.), avenge a state championship loss from last season.

The team, led by Windlan’s 19 points, defeated Warren Central (Indianapolis) 69-52.

That performance helped him earn this week’s Top Star Award. Windlan garnered 12,698 votes in the poll, accounting for more than 37 percent of submissions.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star, Week 11

A late final surge for Wilhelm Breidenbach of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) lifted him to second place with just over 8,000 votes. His double-double on Feb. 12 helped the Monarchs beat a tough Centennial (Corona, Calif.) opponent.

That push got Breidenbach over fellow Pacific region player Tari Eason of Federal Way (Wash.), who finished with a little more than 6,000 votes.

Shadow Mountain’s (Phoenix) Jovan Blacksher came in fourth with about 4,100 votes.

Anderson Mirambeaux, a player on Teays Valley (W.Va.), rounded out the top five with about 2,000 votes.

Carmel moved to 18-1 with its win over Warren Central, which put them at seventh overall in the Super 25 Midwest Regional Rankings.