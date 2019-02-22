USA Today Sports

Karsten Windlan of Carmel (Ind.) claims Top Star of the Week

Photo: Gary Brockman/for IndyStar

Karsten Windlan of Carmel (Ind.) claims Top Star of the Week

Boys Basketball

Karsten Windlan of Carmel (Ind.) claims Top Star of the Week

By February 22, 2019

By: |

On Feb. 15 of this year, Karsten Windlan helped his team, Carmel (Ind.), avenge a state championship loss from last season.

The team, led by Windlan’s 19 points, defeated Warren Central (Indianapolis) 69-52.

That performance helped him earn this week’s Top Star Award. Windlan garnered 12,698 votes in the poll, accounting for more than 37 percent of submissions.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star, Week 11

A late final surge for Wilhelm Breidenbach of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) lifted him to second place with just over 8,000 votes. His double-double on Feb. 12 helped the Monarchs beat a tough Centennial (Corona, Calif.) opponent.

That push got Breidenbach over fellow Pacific region player Tari Eason of Federal Way (Wash.), who finished with a little more than 6,000 votes.

Shadow Mountain’s (Phoenix) Jovan Blacksher came in fourth with about 4,100 votes.

Anderson Mirambeaux, a player on Teays Valley (W.Va.), rounded out the top five with about 2,000 votes.

Carmel moved to 18-1 with its win over Warren Central, which put them at seventh overall in the Super 25 Midwest Regional Rankings.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/karsten-windlan-super-25-top-star-of-the-week
Karsten Windlan of Carmel (Ind.) claims Top Star of the Week
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.