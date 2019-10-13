Katelyn Tuohy wins Manhattan College X-C Invitational but disappointed in time

BRONX – She didn’t touch her own course record.

She was disappointed.

Hill work, Katelyn Tuohy said.

That would be her future.

But the country’s top girls high school cross-country runner for the past two years showed Saturday she remains just that.

Tuohy clocked 13:33.2 on the 2.5-mile Van Cortlandt Park course in The Bronx to win the elite girls Eastern States race during the Manhattan College Cross-Country Invitational.

The meet included more than 300 schools from across the country.

Tuohy owns the girls course record there of 13:21.8, set two years ago.

“The goal was just a hard effort and to use it as an indication of what I have to work on,” Tuohy said of Saturday’s race.

While adding, “I’m not happy with the result,” she said her race was “definitely a step in the right direction,” explaining, two months ago, she probably would have been 30 seconds slower.

She said she’d been “kind of dumb” during the summer, running on an injured knee.

But she proclaimed herself healthy now and pointed to her need to tackle hills during training.

“I definitely need to work on mental toughness,” she said.

Had rival Brooke Rauber of upstate Tully heard that, she probably would have laughed.

The junior is also a national-level runner. Clocking 13:52.1, she finished third, behind runner-up Claire Walters of Fayetteville-Manlius (13:45.9) in the 103-runner race.

After the race, Rauber said of Tuohy, “It’s such an honor whenever we get to race with her. We figure we can’t run with her but we try to stay close. She’s just amazing and in her own little race. She’s so determined, so mentally strong. Nothing gets in her way. I inspire to be like that. She’s such an inspiration.”

