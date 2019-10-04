What We Learned: No. 7 Katy (Texas) holds off crosstown rival Katy Thompkins

A battle of unbeaten teams and crosstown rivals lived up to the hype on a Thursday night in the Houston area as Super 25 No. 7 Katy held off multiple rallies from undefeated crosstown rival Katy Thompkins, 35-30.

Here’s more of what we learned from an eventful night in Katy:

1) Katy WR Jordan Patrick is a game-changer

So far this season, Katy has dominated games with a steady stream of workhorse back Ron Hoff and an occasional flourish from one of the team’s numerous playmakers. On Thursday, that playmaker was wide receiver Jordan Patrick, who scored on two consecutive Katy plays in the third quarter, both times with explosive plays. First, he brought back a Thompkins punt 52 yards to give the Tigers a 28-10 lead. Then, with 3:09 remaining in the third, Patrick scored Katy’s final touchdown of the night on a 65-yard touchdown reception. Two big plays, five minutes apart, and Thompkins was essentially put in check mate.

2) Thompkins QB Jalen Milroe lives up to the hype

Thompkins entered the game undefeated, and much of the credit for that rise has been attributed to Milroe, a Texas quarterback recruit who has a never say die flair. Even down 35-10, Milroe refused to roll over, instead pushing his team back into the game with 20 straight points on three. If they had been successful on two-point conversions after touchdowns, Thompkins would have been just an onside kick and field goal away from forcing overtime. Alas, it didn’t happen, but Milroe still proved he plays best with his back against a wall.

3) Katy’s district winning streak nearing state record level

Thursday’s victory did more than just move Katy closer to an eventual final. It also moved the Tigers’ district winning streak within three of the all-time Texas state record held by Austin Westlake. The Tigers have now won 68 straight district games, are highly unlikely to lose again during the regular season, and are just three back of Westlake’s record of 71. Continue winning and the Tigers are likely to walk off with a new record in their trophy cabinet, too.