Photo: Joe Buvid, Houston Chronicle/Contributor

Katy quarterback suspended, captainship removed after making racial slur in postgame Snapchat

Katy quarterback suspended, captainship removed after making racial slur in postgame Snapchat

By October 4, 2019

The quarterback on one of the top Texas football programs has been suspended by the team and his captain role has been revoked after he sent a Snapchat using the N-word after a rivalry game.

Bronson McClelland, the quarterback for No. 7 Katy, sent a Snapchat after Thursday’s win over cross-town rival Tompkins (Katy, Texas) trash-talking opponents.

A video obtained by USA TODAY High School Sports shows him saying “Put your mother********* in the hospital n***a.”

McClelland shared a note to Twitter on Friday night explaining what occurred and the punishment.

He has been suspended for two games and his captain role has been removed, according to the note.

“I ask for your understanding and support as I try to represent you in the manner expected from a member of a Championship Program,” he said.

USA TODAY’s Jason Jordan contributed to this report.

