Kayvon Thibodeaux leads Team Ballaholics to American Family Insurance Skills Challenge title

By: Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports | January 1, 2019
Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, helped Team Ballaholics come away with the 6-2 victory over Team Flash in the American Family Insurance Skills Challenge Tuesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Twenty Under Armour All Americans competed in the Skills Challenge, including Team Ballaholics quarterback Bo Nix, who won the Pass Attack challenge.
The Under Armour All-America Game, which commences on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
Check out the results of the Skills Challenge below.
Your 2019 @amfam Skills Challenge winners: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
QB Pass Attack: Bo Nix
Obstacle Course: Owen Pappoe and Noah Cain
Lineman Challenge: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Darrian Dalcourt
Speed Kick: Will Reichard
Illspeed Competition: Theo Wease and Maurice Hampton pic.twitter.com/ujX651Efqs
— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 1, 2019
QB Pass Attack
Bo Nix (Ballaholics) – 23.0
Obstacle Course
Owen Pappoe (Flash), 23.7, def. Josh Calvert (Ballaholics) – 25.3
Noah Cain (Flash), 25.7, def. Devyn Ford (Ballaholics) – 28.7
Lineman Challenge
Kayvon Thibodeaux (Ballaholics) – 28.1 def. De’Monte Russell (Flash) – 37.8
Darrian Dalcourt (Ballaholics) – 29.1 def. Valentin Senn (Flash) – 29.5
Look out SEC defenses.@AuburnFootball QB commit @bo_nix10 has been beyond impressive this entire week. 🚀🚀#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/rDsfF7L9oX
— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 1, 2019
Speed Kick
Will Reichard (Ballaholics) – 21 points def. Cade York (Flash) – 20 points
Illspeed Competition
Maurice Hampton (Ballaholics) – 14.2 def. Marquez Beason (Flash) – 14.5
Theo Wease (Ballaholics) – 14.1 def. Dylan Wright (Flash) – 14.5
