Kayvon Thibodeaux leads Team Ballaholics to American Family Insurance Skills Challenge title

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, helped Team Ballaholics come away with the 6-2 victory over Team Flash in the American Family Insurance Skills Challenge Tuesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Twenty Under Armour All Americans competed in the Skills Challenge, including Team Ballaholics quarterback Bo Nix, who won the Pass Attack challenge.

The Under Armour All-America Game, which commences on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Check out the results of the Skills Challenge below.

Your 2019 @amfam Skills Challenge winners: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 QB Pass Attack: Bo Nix

Obstacle Course: Owen Pappoe and Noah Cain

Lineman Challenge: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Darrian Dalcourt

Speed Kick: Will Reichard

Illspeed Competition: Theo Wease and Maurice Hampton pic.twitter.com/ujX651Efqs — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 1, 2019

QB Pass Attack

Bo Nix (Ballaholics) – 23.0

Obstacle Course

Owen Pappoe (Flash), 23.7, def. Josh Calvert (Ballaholics) – 25.3

Noah Cain (Flash), 25.7, def. Devyn Ford (Ballaholics) – 28.7

Lineman Challenge

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Ballaholics) – 28.1 def. De’Monte Russell (Flash) – 37.8

Darrian Dalcourt (Ballaholics) – 29.1 def. Valentin Senn (Flash) – 29.5

Speed Kick

Will Reichard (Ballaholics) – 21 points def. Cade York (Flash) – 20 points

Illspeed Competition

Maurice Hampton (Ballaholics) – 14.2 def. Marquez Beason (Flash) – 14.5

Theo Wease (Ballaholics) – 14.1 def. Dylan Wright (Flash) – 14.5

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY