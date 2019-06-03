Colleyville Heritage star Bobby Witt Jr. selected No. 2 in 2019 MLB Draft

There’s already one thing Bobby Witt Jr. can hold over his dad.

On Monday, the Kansas City Royals selected the Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas) star shortstop No. 2 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. That’s one spot higher than his father, Bobby Witt, was taken in 1985.

The two Witts are now the highest father-son duo drafted to the MLB.

With the selection, Witt becomes the first high school player taken in the 2019 draft.

Ranked the No. 1 player in the class, he goes behind just Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, taken with the top pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

Witt has garnered praise and recognition over his senior season. The winner of the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Witt has been called the best shortstop prospect since Alex Rodriguez by MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

This season, Witt is hitting .500 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI and 62 runs scored. He has also pitched on occasion, recording two saves and striking out 18 batters with just one walk over 8.2 innings.

He has led Colleyville Heritage to a 39-3 record and No. 5 spot in the Super 25 entering the playoffs.

With a maximum of two games left at CHHS, Witt is one step closer to finishing his illustrious high school career as the No. 1 player in his class, No. 2 player in the draft and – if Heritage can win two more games – a champion.