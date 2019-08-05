North Carolina's Mack Brown lands another 4-star recruit in DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones

The rise of North Carolina’s football recruiting under good ole’ new head coach Mack Brown continues at pace with yet another four-star pledge.

The latest to commit to the Tar Heels is in-state defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a four-star dynamo from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C. Bingley-Jones is a four-star defensive end who ranks as a top-10 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and a top-20 defensive end nationally. At 6-foot-4.5 and 266 pounds, Bingley-Jones already possesses nearly prototypical college football size and has the athleticism to contribute from one of his first days on campus.

He made his announcement in a press conference held at his school, revealing a long sleeve North Carolina shirt and a visor.

Bingley-Jones was quick to affirm that the new family atmosphere fostered by Brown was a critical factor in his decision.

“It was the family atmosphere,” Bingley-Jones told 247Sports. “Coach [Tim] Cross played a big deal in it. And then Coach [Mack] Brown and all the defensive staff, and then Coach [Lonnie] Galloway, they just all connected with me. I hear from all of them every day. They just treated me like a priority. And, it’s close to home so my family can just come straight down the road and see me play, instead of having to go seven hours to see me play and not many [family members] showing up.”

Bingley-Jones had settled on a final four set of North Carolina, Duke, Florida and Ohio State, but settled on North Carolina for its location and his confidence in the direction of the Tar Heels program made the option closest to home the one for him.

Now he’s ready to focus on a senior campaign with Providence Day School, a perennial North Carolina contender, with a state title on the mind.