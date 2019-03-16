Keion Brooks becomes third Chosen 25 player to commit to Kentucky

The University of Kentucky got another commitment from a five-star athlete.

On Friday night, forward Keion Brooks committed to join the Wildcats. He is the third Chosen 25 player in the 2019 class to do so.

Brooks has been an integral part in La Lumiere (LaPort, Ind.)’s dominance this season. The Lakers are the No. 1 team in the Super 25 heading into the GEICO Nationals.

He played in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in October and is on the rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic and Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

At Kentucky, he’ll join No. 7 Tyrese Maxey, a combo guard out of South Garland (Texas), and No. 11 Kahlil Whitney, a small forward from Roselle Catholic (N.J.).

The Wildcats’ incoming class is more than just Chosen 25 members. They also signed Dontaie Allen, who was named Mr. Kentucky despite playing just 13 games due to a torn ACL. In those games, though, Allen averaged 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds.

Prior to Brooks’ announcement, 247Sports rated the Kentucky class as No. 11 in the country.