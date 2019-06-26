USA Today Sports

Five-star DB Kelee Ringo blazes to 4.35-second laser-timed 40 at Rivals 5-Star Challenge

Photo: Brian Munoz/The Republic

By June 25, 2019

Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) senior cornerback Kelee Ringo, maybe a bit bothered that he is only the No. 2-ranked cornerback in the nation for the 2020 class, took it out on the field Tuesday during the Fastest Man competition at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

Ringo, one of the bigger cornerbacks in the nation at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, won the Fastest Man championship with 40-yard laser times of 4.36 and 4.35 seconds.

It was the second year in a row he won Fastest Man at the Five-Star Challenge. Last year, he won at 4.56.

Mike Weinstein of Zybek Sports, who did the timing at the Five-Star Challenge and has done the fully automated timing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis for nine years, was blown away by Ringo’s time, especially considering Ringo’s size.

The first guy who popped in Weinstein’s mind after Ringo’s time was linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds during the 2014 NFL scouting combine. Clowney is 6-5, 267.

Ringo’s not that big, but his size combined with that speed is off the charts.

Last January, Weinstein went to San Antonio to time the top country’s high school football players in the All-American underclassmen combine.

“I show them out of 10,000 athletes, we had three who ran better than 4.5,” Weinstein said. “That shows how elite that is right there.”

Weinstein said he has timed top Division I college football players and can’t remember somebody running as fast as Ringo did.

“He’s at the top of the list,” Weinstein said. “He’s going to be one to follow. We’ve done a lot of college testing and I can’t remember anyone that fast, even at Division I college programs.”

Ringo ran 100 meters in 10.43 seconds at the Nike Chandler Rotary Invitational with only two track practices before he started his season last spring.

He is The Arizona Republic’s No. 1 recruit in Arizona in the 2020 class.

