Five-star DB Kelee Ringo blazes to 4.35-second laser-timed 40 at Rivals 5-Star Challenge

Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) senior cornerback Kelee Ringo, maybe a bit bothered that he is only the No. 2-ranked cornerback in the nation for the 2020 class, took it out on the field Tuesday during the Fastest Man competition at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

Ringo, one of the bigger cornerbacks in the nation at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, won the Fastest Man championship with 40-yard laser times of 4.36 and 4.35 seconds.

It was the second year in a row he won Fastest Man at the Five-Star Challenge. Last year, he won at 4.56.

Mike Weinstein of Zybek Sports, who did the timing at the Five-Star Challenge and has done the fully automated timing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis for nine years, was blown away by Ringo’s time, especially considering Ringo’s size.

The first guy who popped in Weinstein’s mind after Ringo’s time was linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds during the 2014 NFL scouting combine. Clowney is 6-5, 267.

Ringo’s not that big, but his size combined with that speed is off the charts.

Last January, Weinstein went to San Antonio to time the top country’s high school football players in the All-American underclassmen combine.