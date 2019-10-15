USA Today Sports

Duncanville four-star LB Kendrick Blackshire announces top 13 schools

By October 14, 2019

There’s still a long way to go until linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has made his college decision, but he posted an update to Twitter with his current thoughts.

Blackshire, a four-star player at No. 4 Duncanville in Texas, shared his top 13 schools.

The list has two Texas schools in it, the Longhorns and Texas A&M. It has three Florida teams, the Gators, FSU and Miami. Both Michigan and Michigan State made the list, as did Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

His top 13 is rounded out with Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Illinois.

A wide range of schools is still in the running for one of the top linebackers in the country.

Blackshire is ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 20 player in Texas on the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 110 player overall in the Class of 2021.

The four-star athlete is listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds.

Blackshire has missed all of the Duncanville season due to a torn ACL, according to Dallas News. He transferred from Horn (Mesquite, Texas) but tore it this offseason.

