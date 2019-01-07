Kent. basketball coach under fire for abuse resigns

A Kentucky boys basketball coach who has been under fire since eight members of his team quit rather than play for him has finally resigned after his team fell to 2-14.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Floyd Central (Kent.) High School basketball coach Kevin Spurlock submitted a letter of resignation on Friday. While Spurlock’s resignation came of his own accord, as confirmed by Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins, it also came amidst extreme turmoil.

RELATED: Eight Kentucky HS basketball players quit because coach ‘demeans us’

As previously covered here and elsewhere, Spurlock served a three-game suspension for “conduct unbecoming of a coach,” following an investigation sparked by eight members of the team quitting en masse.

Without those players, Floyd Central has been unable to keep pace. As noted by the Herald-Leader, Spurlock’s team is just 2-14 in the 2018-19 campaign, and just 1-12 since his initial suspension Dec. 4. By comparison, Floyd Central finished 19-12 in the 2017-18 season.

According to the Herald-Leader, Floyd Central football and baseball coach Shawn Hager has been named the interim basketball coach for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Spurlock will allegedly remain in his other roles as a teacher and softball coach at the school.

“Coach Spurlock was not fired or forced to resign,” Adkins told the Herald-Leader. “This is on his own accord.”