Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star recruit Terrence Clarke

BOSTON — Terrence Clarke pledged to Kentucky at the Vine Street Community Center on Saturday, but it was also there where Clarke developed his basketball ability from unassuming beginner to 6-foot-7, 185 pound tantalizing talent.

Clarke, the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2021 according to 247 Sports and a member of the USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 for the Class of 2021, chose the Wildcats over his hometown team Boston College, along with Texas Tech, UCLA, Duke and Memphis. He said he will reclassify to 2020 class, and is ranked No. 4 in that class.

“They all had one thing in common, which is player development,” Clarke said. “That’s one of the things that I really wanted to focus on, and that’s being the best player that I can be.”

A recent visit from UK coach John Calipari sold the Wildcats to Clarke, who said he is expecting to be pushed to physically and mentally.

“After the little in home that I had at Brewster with coach Cal and coach (Tony) Barbee coming out, that really kinda led to my decision about what I really wanted to do in the future,” Clarke said.

Calipari has been recruiting Clarke since ninth grade.

“The relationship with him has been stable,” Clarke said. “With him coming out to the games and stuff, always there consistently, he came out to my school, the head coach, coach Cal himself.”

Although he was in the midst of his junior year at Brewster Academy, Clarke will end up in Lexington next fall. The 18-year-old Boston native tweeted about the possibility of him reclassifying to the class of 2020 on August 30. Clarke confirmed his reclassification at the ceremony.

The guard/forward averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this summer, playing with Massachusetts-based Expressions Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. He led Brewster at 15.9 points per game last year.

“Terrence is arguably the most talented prospect we’ve had in our program at Brewster in the last 20 years,” Brewster coach Jason Smith told the Courier Journal. “His understanding of the game and basketball IQ is tremendous. Terrence’s ability to create space and separation is at an elite level.”

Former Louisville standout and current Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, as well Devonte’ Graham and TJ Warren are among the NBA alums from Brewster. The hype surrounding Clarke is at a different level, some early draft boards have Clarke as a top-5 pick for the class of 2021, his new class.

“I just want everybody to know, it ain’t about ducking a school or anything like that,” Clarke said. “I reiterated it in my video. I’m here. I want to show everyone I’m here and here to stay.”

