Kentucky cheerleading coach allegedly sent inappropriate text to entire team

A Kentucky high school cheerleading coach is now behind bars hours after he allegedly sent an inappropriate text message to his entire team.

As reported by Kentucky NBC affiliate WPSD, Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman High School cheerleading coach David Wade allegedly sent an inappropriate text message to the entire squad. His student athletes then reported the text message to authorities, who got local police involved, per WPSD.

The Paducah Police Department continues with an investigation into the incident.

Wade has confirmed that he sent the text message in question, but insists that he intended to send the message to someone else. The content of the message — Paducah Police reported that it contained a video of an unknown man masturbating, per WPSD — are disturbing, but it is Wade’s attempt to cover up the transmission that has landed him in prison.

Per CBS affiliate KVFS, Wade allegedly deleted the message those on the team who received it to delete it as well. That constitutes tampering with physical evidence, the charge for which Wade currently is behind bars.