Kentucky coach has led state title runs in four different sports

A lot is made today about encouraging teenagers to remain multi-sport athletes, but what about multi-sport coaches? If anything, having one person lead three different teams to state titles from off the court and field is even more impressive.

All bow down at the alter of Damian Laymon. The Boyle County (Kent.) High School information technology teacher suddenly finds himself as the holder of four different Kentucky state high school titles; he won a 2017 state football title, a 2018 girls track and 2018 boys track state title, and now a 2019 eSports state title.

While it’s the newest pursuit, a case can be made that Laymon is best suited to lead the eSports program. As an IT teacher, he was always the logical choice to lead that team.

His case in football and track is less straightfoward. As reported by the Advocate-Messenger, Laymon was brought on to manage the video and technology team for the football team, eventually growing to become a major influence for the team’s staff. A veteran athlete of multiple sports, Laymon was a sprinter in high school, so he began by helping with some of his old events as well as the discus and shotput. He eventually migrated over to pole vault to fill a need.

And while Laymon’s pole vaulters have yet to capture a state title, his team has, giving he and the vaulters plenty to celebrate, even if Laymon is holding out for a vaulting title as well, as he told the Advocate-Messenger:

“We’ve won as a team and I’ve taken several students to the state championship. They’ve placed, but we haven’t gotten first.”

Given Laymon’s confidence and versatility, that might just be months away, too.