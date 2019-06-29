How a Kentucky high school graduate earned 18 varsity sports letters

VILLA HILLS, Ken. – Brooke Meier needed a new challenge when she entered her senior year at Villa Madonna Academy in fall 2018.

A record-setting goalkeeper for the Vikings soccer team, she found herself unmotivated to play the sport in her senior year, so she took on one she had little experience in: volleyball.

Her sister Camdyn, a freshman last fall, was a member of the VMA volleyball squad, and Brooke joined in. Brooke Meier was named second team all-conference in Division III for her efforts.

Volleyball was the fifth varsity sport for Meier, who graduated this spring with 18 varsity letters. She has been honored by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association with the “Triple Threat Award” recognizing athletes who participate in high school athletics during the entire school year. This year, she was a starter in basketball, and also played softball and track during the spring.

As an athlete at a small school, Meier felt the support of her coaches and teachers

“(It’s) the fact that they didn’t pigeonhole you as a one-sport athlete,” Meier said. “They let me do all of them. I started senior year playing soccer and I just wasn’t enjoying it as much. And my little sister played volleyball. She’s my best friend. And the volleyball coach said we’d be happy to have you.”

Meier was a former first team all-conference pick in soccer, and during the 2016 season she had 12 shutouts, including 10 in a row, to dot the KHSAA record books.

In basketball, she had five varsity letters and was an all-conference player, scoring 1,000 career points. She was a thrower in track, winning conference championships.

“My 1,000-point game was one of my favorite things,” she said. “The student section isn’t always super crowded but that night there were so many people there. Everybody was really excited and pumped up.”

Her best sport is softball, which she will play at Mount St. Joseph and major in forensic science. In 2018, she had a lifetime opportunity to play in the Netherlands.

“Brooke is a highly motivated student of the game with a great work ethic who has proven herself as a confident/passionate/charismatic leader on the playing field and in the classroom,” said her father Dave Meier, head softball coach.

This past season, Meier hit .602 with 43 RBI, 48 runs scored and 34 stolen bases, while also being the main pitcher for the team, compiling a 2.49 ERA. She was conference player of the year and led the Vikings to the team championship in the NKAC.

Meier focused on softball in the summer because she knew it would be the best one for her to play in college due to her versatility on the diamond.

This past spring, she balanced both softball and track.

Now that she’s graduated, she will miss her time at Villa.

“It was something where I didn’t think I would be able to do everything but Villa was able to work with me and let me play all those different sports,” she said. “When I was in it I didn’t appreciate what all of that meant, but now that I’ve had a while to look back on it, I realize how special it was.”

