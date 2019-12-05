USA Today Sports

Former Kentucky HS soccer coach gets prison for rape, sending nude photos

A former high school soccer coach in Kentucky has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping a player and sending nude images to minors.

Andrew Hatton, 29, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of third-degree rape and distributing obscene matter to minors. He pleaded guilty to the charges in August as part of a deal.

The former Estill County High School coach was accused of sending nude photos to three teen girls. One of them told police she and Hatton had sex. He was arrested in August 2018 and fired a day later.

Authorities said the victims agreed to the prison term and didn’t want to testify at Hatton’s trial. Hatton also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

