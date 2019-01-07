Kentucky signee Dontaie Allen to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Pendleton County High School star Dontaie Allen, the University of Kentucky signee who was averaging 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds this season, was diagnosed Wednesday with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Pendleton County coach Keaton Belcher said Allen received the news Wednesday afternoon after visiting a hospital in Lexington.

“I don’t understand why Dontaie of all people has to go through this,” Belcher said. “Nobody deserves to finish out their senior season more than him.”

Allen was injured Dec. 22 in a 61-24 loss to Cooper in the Phillip Wood Classic at Pendleton County. Initial reports were that Allen suffered a sprained knee and would be out 1-2 weeks.

Allen was considered the front-runner for Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball award in a loaded senior class that also features Trinity’s David Johnson (University of Louisville signee), University Heights’ KyKy Tandy (Xavier signee) and Scott County’s Michael Moreno (unsigned).

The 6-foot-7 Allen scored his 3,000th career point Dec. 12 at Robertson County, and Pendleton County supporters were hopeful he could become the second player in state history to reach 4,000 career points. Wayland’s “King” Kelly Coleman scored a state-record 4,337 points from 1953-56.

Allen finishes his high school career with 3,255 points (10th in state history) and 1,228 rebounds (22nd in state history).

Belcher said Allen will have surgery but that a date has not yet been set.

“He was on pace for arguably the greatest statistical career ever played in Kentucky high school basketball,” Belcher said. “He was determined to lead our team and our county to the Sweet 16, and unfortunately he doesn’t get that opportunity now.

“I just had to leave our film session because I was crying when I got the news. I couldn’t focus and concentrate. It’s been a sad day in Pendleton County.”

