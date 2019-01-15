Kentucky signee Tyrese Maxey moving on after missing out on James Wiseman

South Garland (Texas) High School point guard Tyrese Maxey takes pride in his ability to remain even keel over the course of a game.

Whether he’s knocking down an NBA three-pointer or making an uncharacteristic turnover, Maxey moves on and simply tries harder on the next play.

That mentality helped Maxey’s perspective when Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman picked Memphis over Kentucky in November.

Maxey had been working overtime trying to lure Wiseman, who is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, to Lexington, but in the end he opted to join his former high school and summer ball coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

“It’s like that sometimes,” said Maxey, who is ranked No. 7 overall in the Chosen 25. “At the end of the day he had to do what was right for him and I respect that. He’s still my man.”

Be that as it may, Maxey is imploring his short-term memory on-court strategy to his recruitment of other elite prospects.

Now he’s “all in” trying to land La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) teammates Keion Brooks and Isaiah Stewart, both forwards, Federal Way (Wash.) High School forward Jaden McDaniels and John Marshall High School (Rochester, Minn.) forward Matthew Hurt.

All four are ranked in the Chosen 25.

“I need those guys with me,” Maxey said. “I gave it my best shot with James and that’s all I can do. I pretty much knew that he was gonna go there, but I had to go hard at him anyway. Now I’m gonna focus on these guys and try and build a great team for the BBN fans next season.”

