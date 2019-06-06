Kenyon Martin Jr. will pursue pro career overseas per report

Last year, Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin, told USA Today Sports that his greatest motivation is making it to the NBA.

“My dad knows I have the potential to go pro so he teaches me the little things because those are the things that he says make all the difference,” Kenyon Jr. said. “It’s like a puzzle and you just put the pieces together.”

According to 247 Sports, Kenyon Jr. and his family believe that the puzzle is complete… Sort of.

The 6-foot-6 forward has decided to pursue a professional career overseas over attending Vanderbilt, where he signed a letter-of-intent early last month.

Last week, Little Elm (Texas) point guard R.J. Hampton, who was ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, announced his decision to play professionally in New Zealand.

Martin helped Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, California) win back-to-back CIF Open Division titles, averaging 16 points a game.

Martin has not yet announced where he intends to play next season.

