Kenyon Martin's son may join Scottie Pippen's son in Vanderbilt basketball recruiting class

New Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse is recruiting a Nashville native, a Louisiana shooting guard and the son of a fellow former NBA player.

He’s got a chance at landing all of them.

On Wednesday, 6-foot-6 high school forward Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin, announced on Twitter that he’s trimmed his list of possible schools to Vanderbilt, UCLA, TCU and West Virginia. He could be the second son of former NBA star in Vanderbilt’s recruiting class, joining Scotty Pippen Jr., his high school teammate.

Also, former Ensworth standout Desmond Cambridge, brother of Vanderbilt women’s basketball player Jordyn Cambridge, is considering a transfer from Brown to either Vanderbilt or Virginia Tech, CBS Sports reports. He is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and one of the top scorers in the Ivy League.

Cambridge would sit out the 2019-20 season, per NCAA rules, and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

And Jordan Wright, a three-star shooting guard from Dunham High School in Baton Rouge, La., tweeted that he will choose between Vanderbilt and Tulane on Friday.

I will be committing this Friday at 3:30 PM.. #AnchorDown⚓️#RollWave🌊 — Jordan Wright (@jowright2_) April 24, 2019

Stackhouse trying to rebuild roster

Vanderbilt’s depleted roster has room to grow. Joe Toye graduated, Matt Ryan and Yanni Wetzell entered the NCAA transfer portal, and Simi Shittu declared for the NBA Draft. Ryan, Wetzell and Shittu still have time to change their mind and return to the Commodores. Signee Austin Crowley was granted his release after coach Bryce Drew was fired, and he signed with Ole Miss.

Dylan Disu, a 6-8 power forward, signed with Drew, and he remained in Vanderbilt’s class since Stackhouse’s hiring. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 103 overall in the 2019 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite.

Division I men’s basketball teams have 13 scholarship players. Vanderbilt currently has eight players for its 2019-20 roster, including Disu and Pippen. The aforementioned recruits could add to Stackhouse’s first roster.

Martin could follow Pippen to Vanderbilt

Martin Jr. is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 44 power forward by the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2019. He and Pippen Jr., the son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, play together at Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif.

Pippen Jr., a 6-foot point guard, committed to the Commodores in January, Drew was fired in March, and Stackhouse was hired on April 8. VandySports.com reported Pippen signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday, but Vanderbilt has not announced his signing.

Stackhouse and the elder Martin were never teammates, but they had overlapping playing careers. Stackhouse was an All-American at North Carolina, a two-time NBA All-Star and played for eight NBA teams from 1995 to 2013. Martin was the 2000 NCAA Player of the Year at Cincinnati, a 2004 NBA All-Star and played for five NBA teams from 2000 to 2015.

Cambridge could return to Nashville

If Cambridge chooses Vanderbilt, it would be a homecoming. After playing at Ensworth, he went to Hun School in New Jersey as a post-graduate.

Over the past two seasons, he has been a high scorer at Brown. Cambridge was the 2018 Ivy League Rookie of the Year, averaging 17.3 points, and he averaged 15.7 as a sophomore.

Meanwhile, Wright took an official visit to Vanderbilt earlier this week, 247 Sports reported. He is ranked the No. 3 player in Louisiana and No. 309 nationally in the 2019 class.

Wright averaged 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his senior season.

