Five-star 2021 SF Keon Edwards transfers to Hillcrest Prep

Keon Edwards, one of the top players in the 2021 class, has found his new school after Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) shut down its basketball program.

Edwards, a five-star small forward ranked No. 20 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will be attending Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), according to a coach at the school.

Listed at 6-foot-7, Edwards joins a team that looks like it will be dominant in the coming season. He joins ALL-USA player Kyree Walker, 2021 five-star player Michael Foster Jr. and four-star point guard Dalen Terry.

The Las Vegas Review Journal first reported Findlay Prep’s basketball program was shutting down because its relationship with Henderson International School, an accredited institution that supports the basketball team, ended.

In the wake, five-star 2022 guard Dior Johnson announced he would transfer from Findlay to Hillcrest, but two weeks later, said he would instead attend Fairfax High School (Los Angeles).

Even without Johnson, Hillcrest looks to be stacked heading into the 2019-20 season.