Four-star SG Keon Johnson announces top three schools

The University of Tennessee is among three finalists for the state’s top college basketball prospect for next year’s class.

Keon Johnson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from the Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tenn.) announced that Tennessee, defending NCAA champion Virginia and Ohio State are his top three college choices.

Johnson, who is a two-time Division II-A Mr. Basketball winner, said he will announce his college decision on Aug. 6.

Johnson is the No. 1 player in Tennessee for the Class of 2020, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 7 shooting guard in the country and No. 30 overall player in the 2020 class.

Johnson averaged 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Feet this past season.

He is a nominee for The Tennessean’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, which will be announced May 31 at the fourth annual Tennessean Sports Awards at Music City Center.