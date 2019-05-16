Four-star SG Keon Johnson announces top three schools

The University of Tennessee is among three finalists for the state’s top college basketball prospect for next year’s class.
Keon Johnson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from the Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tenn.) announced that Tennessee, defending NCAA champion Virginia and Ohio State are his top three college choices.
Johnson, who is a two-time Division II-A Mr. Basketball winner, said he will announce his college decision on Aug. 6.
Johnson is the No. 1 player in Tennessee for the Class of 2020, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the No. 7 shooting guard in the country and No. 30 overall player in the 2020 class.
Final 3️⃣ @TiptonEdits @EAB_Tennessee @WebbFeetBB @WebbSchoolAD @MarkGriffinVOL @bford02 pic.twitter.com/kImlV0iFny
— Keon Johnson (@iamkeonjohnson) May 14, 2019
Johnson averaged 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Feet this past season.
He is a nominee for The Tennessean’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, which will be announced May 31 at the fourth annual Tennessean Sports Awards at Music City Center.