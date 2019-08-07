Four-star SG Keon Johnson commits to Tennessee basketball

Keon Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in Tennessee, is staying home.

The 2020 four-star shooting guard committed to the University of Tennessee, tweeting out a graphic and announcing at his home church, the Bird Street Church of Christ, according to the Tennessean.

Johnson is listed as the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 31 player in the country on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He was named to the ALL-USA First Team Tennessee last season after averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and acting as a fiend on defense with 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

Johnson lead The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tennessee) to the playoffs.

Tennessee won his commitment over 13 offers, including his other top three schools of Virginia and Ohio State.

Johnson is the second recruit to commit to Tennessee in the 2020 class. He joins four-star small forward Corey Walker as prospects to choose the Volunteers.

It’s still early, but with those two commits, Tennessee has shot up to No. 5 in the 247Sports 2020 class rankings.