Kerry Taylor leaves job as Phoenix Arcadia football coach

Kerry Taylor stepped down Tuesday as head football coach at Phoenix Arcadia, five months after the community went to bat for him to get the school to restore his position.

Taylor led the Titans through two seasons, going 6-4 both seasons, after they had gone 0-10 and scored a total of 29 points in 2017.

At the end of May, he was told by administration that his coaching contract was not being renewed.

Taylor had gone on social media and defended himself over the school’s self reported violation to the Arizona Interscholastic Association on recruiting and mandatory out-of-season practices issues under the former Arizona State and NFL wide receiver.

The Arcadia football program was given a warning by the AIA.

His sudden removal set off community uproar with parents and players calling on Arcadia administrators and the Scottsdale Unified School District to have Taylor reinstated as coach.

Arcadia did not reach the playoffs in both of Taylor’s seasons leading the program.

The Titans finished their season Friday with a 26-20 upset of 4A playoff-bound Tempe Marcos de Niza.

