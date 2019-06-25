Keshawn Lawrence, the No. 2-ranked player in Tennessee, commits to stay in-state

Tennessee football landed one of the top in-state prospects on Monday night.

Ensworth High School (Nashville, Tennessee) safety Keshawn Lawrence, the No. 2 player in Tennessee in the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Twitter.

Lawrence worked out at the start of the video, then he shifted to walking around Nashville with some teammates. He unzipped his jacket to show a Miami shirt – flirting with the notion he would commit to the Hurricanes.

Then he took off the Miami shirt, revealing an orange Tennessee shirt.

“For the next four years, I will continue to stay home, baby,” Lawrence said as his teammates all took off shirts to show Tennessee shirts underneath. “Let’s go Vols.”

The four-star safety is the No. 63 prospect and No. 3 safety in the nation for the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lawrence also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

His commitment bumped Tennessee’s class from No. 31 in the nation to No. 24. The Vols have the SEC’s No. 10-ranked class.

UT’s 2020 recruiting class has grown dramatically in June with six commitments in the month.

The Vols picked up a pair from East St. Louis (Ill.) when four-star safety Antonio Johnson and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins committed on June 7.

Greeneville long snapper Will Albright and Florida cornerback Lovie Jenkins committed on June 12.

Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Cooper Mays, whose father, Kevin, played at UT, committed on Friday.

Lawrence is No. 6 for the month and the highest-ranked yet, becoming the first Top 100 prospect in the class.