Four-star running back Keyvone Lee commits to Penn State

The table at which Keyvone Lee would announce his commitment was lined with five small field goal replicas, each with the name of a college in front of them.

Was Lee going to UCF, LSU, Penn State, Florida or Florida State? And was he going to flick a little paper football through the uprights to announce?

He went a more classic route, one that doesn’t run the risk of missing the kick, and instead caught a t-shirt and held it up to the crowd.

Penn State.

The four-star Superior Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Florida) running back announced Monday he had committed to the Nittany Lions football program, according to Chris Torello of Spectrum Sports 360.

Lee is ranked as the No. 17 running back and No. 216 player in the 2020 class on the 247Sports Composite, but the 247Sports recruiting site itself ranks him much higher — it labels him as the No. 78 player in the nation.

Whichever ranking is more accurate for his play and potential, the Nittany Lions got a consensus four-star recruit who is listed at 6-feet and 223 pounds.

Lee had previously been a Florida commit. He announced he would be a Gator in March 2018, but decommitted in February this year. Penn State offered in him April, according to RoarLionsRoar.

This gives Penn State its seventh four-star commit of the 2020 cycle.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 14 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten.