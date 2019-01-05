Khris Bogle likes to have fun off the field, ready to make his college decision on it

The All-American Bowl is a meeting between some of the best talent in the country, but the players are still able to make room for fun.

Khris Bogle said that the East team went to Dave and Buster’s to hang out. They played games, with Bogle’s favorite being a boxing game.

POLL: Who will be named WEST MVP at All-American Bowl?

POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at All-American Bowl?

“Being around All-Americans, it’s been great, they’ve been making me laugh,” Bogle said.

Back home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Bogle likes to go bowling with his Cardinal Gibbons teammates and sometimes they go boating together. His favorite meal on a cheat day is wings, specifically lemon pepper and honey barbeque. His favorite artist is Kodak Black.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the All-American Bowl

Bogle likes to have fun off the field, but he can be a force on it, too. He’s ranked third among weak-side defensive ends in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He also helped his team to a state championship this season.

“It was the best to come back from my injury, and our quarterback went down, and we still made it to state,” Bogle said. “We found a way to win it.”

RELATED: Eight players expected to commit at the All-American Bowl

He has yet to decide between his final four schools — Miami, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee — but that decision will come on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Bogle has two things that he’s most looking forward to about the upcoming Bowl.

“Making my college decision, on national T.V. and getting a win for the East team, that’s it.”