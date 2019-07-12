11-year-old who juked Panthers star Luke Kuechly appears on NFL Network

USA Today Sports

Photo: Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer

What has life been like for 11-year-old Ki’Anthony Smith since he juked would-be tackler, Carolina Panthers star linebacker and former St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati) standout Luke Kuechly at a summer camp earlier this week and the video went viral?

Smith appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday to discuss the play that made him an overnight sensation and acknowledge that the 28-year-old Kuechly “was a big guy, up close.”

Smith said of Kuechly’s revenge on the next play: “Mentally, it was fun going against him. But physically, it kind of hurt.” Smith added that Keuchly told him he was a great sport.

The camp was hosted Monday and Tuesday by the six-time Pro Bowler and Panthers receiver D.J. Moore at a Charlotte-area high school.

Injury forced Kuechly to withdraw from the most recent Pro Bowl.

