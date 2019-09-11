Kid who was bullied for his homemade Vols shirt gets free merch from school, shirt in his honor

A Florida elementary school student went from brimming with excitement to crying at his desk last week.

After the kid drew a University of Tennessee logo and attached it to his orange shirt for his school’s “College Colors Day,” some schoolmates made fun of him.

Well, there’s a happy ending to this story.

The news of the incident made it all the way to the Tennessee campus in Knoxville, the football team and the VolShop, which partnered to send the boy a special package, said Jimmy Delaney, the associate athletics director for marketing and fan experience.

“As a marketing and fan experience guy, I absolutely love the creativity that he showed there,” Delaney said. “I think he will go from making his own T-shirts to now being the envy of the school. And the fact that it’s in SEC country is a good thing.”

The story went viral after a Facebook post from his teacher, Laura Snyder.