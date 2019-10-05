Koali Nishigaya voted Week 6 Top Star for 263-yard receiving game

In Week 5, St. Louis wide receiver Koali Nishigaya was nominated for the top star poll after scoring a pair of late touchdowns. He finished with almost 9,000 votes — a respectable number, but third place overall.

Nishigaya outdid that performance this week. After putting up 263 receiving yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns to help the Crusaders beat Mililani (Hawaii), he was nominated for the Top Star poll again. This time, his fans did not let him down.

He won the Week 6 Super 25 Top Star poll with 25,286 votes, good for 52.16% of the poll and almost twice as much as the next nominee.

FINAL TALLY: Week 6 Super 25 Top Star

This season, Nishigaya leads St. Louis with 41 receptions, 624 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year. He has been an important piece of the 7-0 team working to win yet another championship.

To top it off, on Friday it was announced he had been invited to participate in the Polynesian Bowl.

Great week overall.

In the Week 6 Top Star poll, he beat out Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) defender Ronnell McCorn, who had five sacks in a 21-12 win. McCorn finished the voting with 26.61% of the poll, 12,900 total votes.

In third place was Highland Springs (Virgina) wide receiver Laquan Veney, who had 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 39-7 blowout.

Be sure to check back Monday for next week’s Top Star voting!