St. John Bosco (Calif.) 4-star linebacker Kourt Williams commits to Ohio State

There was once a time when an elite four-star recruit from a Southern California power like Mater Dei or St. John Bosco would be a guaranteed shoo-in to play at USC or UCLA. No longer. Now it’s a free-for-all among national powers with the Los Angeles schools on the wane.

Enter Kourt Williams II, the four-star linebacker from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). When Williams announced he would commit to a school on Wednesday, his choices quickly narrowed down to a focus on Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M (notice anything? No Pac 12 schools to be found).

And when the time fully came to commit, Williams pulled the trigger for Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes in the latest major coup for new OSU coach Ryan Day, announcing his decision in a produced YouTube video that he posted to his Twitter account.

Kourt Williams II (aka Deuce) Commitment Video🔥🔥 https://t.co/l7Jg3oiXU8 via @YouTube — ⚡️Kourt Williams II⚡️ (@kourt22williams) July 24, 2019

Williams had trended heavily toward Ohio State among recent 247Sports predictions after he took an official visit to Columbus in late June. Now, after thinking over his options for a month, Williams decided he was best suited at Ohio State.

Williams’ commitment helps push Ohio State further toward a one-on-one battle for the nation’s top recruiting class with Clemson. Given the elite prospects still on the board for both programs, the eventual recruiting class ranking could still go either way.

That’s fine for Williams. Sure, he’d love to win that ranking battle against St. John Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagaleilei, who is committed to Clemson, but mostly Williams will be able to focus on St. John Bosco’s biggest goal: Getting past Mater Dei and to a state Open Bowl title in 2019.